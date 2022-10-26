Commissioner fixes retail price of milk at Rs170

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon fixed the retail price of milk at Rs170 a litre after a consultation meeting he held with milk traders on Tuesday.

Exercising the powers granted by Section 7 of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005, the commissioner notified the production, wholesale and retail prices of fresh milk with six per cent fat with immediate effect and until further orders.

The price of milk to be sold by dairy farmers has been fixed at Rs153 a litre, while the wholesale rate of milk has been fixed at Rs160 a litre. A statement issued by the commissioner’s office said a meeting was held to finalise milk prices. The commissioner warned that if anyone failed to comply with the decision, the city administration would crack down on the profiteers.

Dairy Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Umer Gujjar told The News that although they have accepted the new prices, they will seek raising them by February because inflation has increased the costs of animal fodder, transportation and other items.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar, deputy commissioners, officials of different government departments, and representatives of consumer associations, dairy farmer associations and the Karachi Milk Association.