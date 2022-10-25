Hamilton, Wolff pledge to lead Mercedes comeback

AUSTIN: Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff pledged to keep fighting to take Mercedes back to the top in Formula One after Red Bull ended their eight-year domination on Sunday.
Double world champion Max Verstappen´s record-equalling 13th win of the season clinched Red Bull´s first teams title since 2013, and fifth overall, with an emotional triumph ahead of Hamilton and Ferrari´s Charles Leclerc.
"We are much closer now," said Wolff, whose team struggled severely with "porpoising" and bouncing in the first half of this season. "Today, we were racing for a win and on the second run, on the hard tyres, we were probably the fastest car along with Max... But we were just off, by two-tenths in the end.
"But credit to Red Bull. Max was really strong. And winning the constructors´ title is what they deserve."
ISLAMABAD: A five-member committee has been formed under Olympian Khwaja Junaid to conduct hockey events under the...
KARACHI: Asim Khan has become the country’s number one squash player, according to the latest international...
KARACHI: A consolidated performance by Sindh batters handed them a five-wicket win over Balochistan on the final day...
AUSTIN: World champion Max Verstappen clinched an emotional constructors´ world championship for Red Bull on Sunday...
LAHORE: A spellbinding performance by Abrar Ahmed handed Sindh their second consecutive win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy...
MILAN: Juventus are staring at early elimination from the Champions League as they prepare to travel to Benfica...
Comments