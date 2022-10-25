Sindh tame Balochistan at CA C’ship

KARACHI: A consolidated performance by Sindh batters handed them a five-wicket win over Balochistan on the final day of round five of the Cricket Associations Championship 2022-23 at the KCCA Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Sindh chased the 302-run target in 68 overs as Danish Aziz (87) and Ammad Alam (67) scored half-centuries while Shehzar Mohammad, Rameez Aziz and Mohammad Suleman made 37 each with Suleman returning unbeaten.

Balochistan declared at 131 for nine after starting the day on 91 for six. Junaid Ilyas took six wickets for 52 and Arish Ali Khan took three wickets for 35 runs. Arish had taken three wickets in the previous innings too.

Scorecard: Balochistan 424-6, 154 overs (Hazrat Wali 117, Abdul Hanan 86, Fahad Iqbal 72 not out, Mohammad Junaid 61 not out, Taimur Ali 44; Arish Ali Khan 3-73) and 131-9, 58 overs (Abdul Hanan 51, Mohammad Junaid 36 not out; Junaid Ilyas 6-52, Arish Ali Khan 3-35).

Sindh 254 all out, 74.4 overs (Mohammad Suleman 82, Danish Aziz 54, Mohammad Taha 44, Rameez Aziz 39; Mohammad Junaid 4-89, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 2-35, Aftab Ahmed 2-43) and 302-5, 68 overs (Danish Aziz 87, Ammad Alam 67, Mohammad Suleman 37 not out, Shehzar Mohammad 37, Rameez Aziz 37; Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 3-54).