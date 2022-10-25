Abrar continues to shine as Sindh thump Balochistan

LAHORE: A spellbinding performance by Abrar Ahmed handed Sindh their second consecutive win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 as they defeated Balochistan by 10 wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The mystery spinner took four wickets on the last day of the fifth round to record his fourth five-wicket haul in six innings -- he had dismissed Abdul Wahid Bangalzai on Sunday. Abrar had figures of five for 49.

With 28 wickets at a brilliant average of 17.68, Abrar continues to be the leading wicket-taker this season. Balochistan, who were trailing Sindh by 121 runs at the start of their second innings, were bowled out for 190 after resuming at 56 for three. Kashif Bhatti top-scored with 37. His captain Asad Shafiq was the next best performer with the bat with 67-ball 31.

Openers Omair Bin Yousuf and Saim Ayub steered Sindh to the 70-run target safely, scoring 22 and 48, respectively. The Punjab Derby ended in a draw at the Multan Cricket Stadium following a remarkable fightback by centurion Salman Ali Agha and Azam Khan, who made 78.

Southern Punjab began the final day on 80 for two and had a second innings trail of 42 to surmount. Salman and Azam struck a 169-run partnership for the fifth wicket that brought Southern Punjab back in the game.

Salman made 103 off 169 and Azam 78 off 130 as Southern Punjab amassed 330 for eight before bails were drawn. Mohammad Ali will remember the Multan Cricket Stadium for a long time as the right-arm pacer recorded his second fiver-fer of the match, with figures of five for 71.

Scores in brief:

Sindh beat Balochistan by 10 wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan 269 all out, 90.5 overs (Haseebullah 67, Imran Butt 60, Hussain Talat 55, Haris Sohail 50, Asad Shafiq 27; Ghulam Mudassar 5-73, Abrar Ahmed 3-93, Muhammad Umar 2-36) and 190 all out, 64.3 overs (Kashif Bhatti 37, Asad Shafiq 31, Haris Sohail 26, Haseebullah 26, Imran Butt 24; Abrar Ahmed 5-49, Asif Mehmood 3-30).

Sindh 390 all out, 123 overs (Saud Shakeel 187 not out, Fawad Alam 51, Muhammad Umar 44; Asad Shafiq 2-37, Kashif Bhatti 2-48, Khurram Shahzad 2-92) and 74-0, 10.3 overs (Saim Ayub 48 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 22 not out).

Match drawn between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Central Punjab 302 all out, 92.5 overs (Faheem Ashraf 87, Azhar Ali 61, Mohammad Saad 44; Sameen Gul 4-67, Mohammad Sadaqat 3-67, Mohammad Ilyas 2-61) and 274-3, 57 overs (Abdullah Shafique 114 not out, Azhar Ali 108, Tayyab Tahir 22).

Southern Punjab 200 all out, 50 overs (Muhammad Imran 71, Zain Abbas 46, Ali Usman 43; Mohammad Ali 6-59, Faheem Ashraf 2-37, Umaid Asif 2-57) and 330-8, 103 overs (Salman Ali Agha 103, Azam Khan 78, Umar Siddiq 36, Usman Salahuddin 28, Muhammad Imran 20; Mohammad Ali 5-71, Umaid Asif 2-100).