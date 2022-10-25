‘Kohli’s innings one of India’s greatest’

MELBOURNE: Skipper Rohit Sharma ranked Virat Kohli´s match-winning exploits against Pakistan as not just his best-ever innings but one of the greatest in Indian cricket history, with the superstar batsman admitting he had never experienced such emotion.

"Definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in, and to come out with a victory, I think it has to be one of India´s best knocks," said Sharma of Kohli´s 53-ball effort. "Because until the 13th over we were so behind the game, and the required rate was just climbing up and up.

"But to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat, and then obviously Hardik (Pandya) played a role there as well." "It is one of the most memorable nights for sure. I have played for 15 years, but never experienced emotions like this," admitted Kohli on the BCCI website. "The last time I experienced something like this was against Australia in Mohali (at the 2016 T20 World Cup).