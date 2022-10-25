All set for Asian Open Int’l Taekwondo Championship

ISLAMABAD: The stage is set for the 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship with over 500 athletes vying for 26 gold medals in the first ever show of its kind at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad.

Lt Col (Retd) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, said that some of the leading international stars have confirmed their arrival for the Championship that kicks off from November 1.

“There are 26 gold medals at stake in the Asian Championship that Pakistan is hosting for the first time. Ten gold medals (boys and girls) are meant for under-17 players. The junior events will be contested on November 1 and 2. The senior events that will be contested for honour and improvement in rankings for the qualification of the Paris Olympics will see athletes (men and women) compete for 16 gold medals,” he said.

Pakistan have good chances of making their mark in a couple of events. “With the help of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), we have almost completed arrangements to host the biggest number of Asian athletes from over 22 countries. Pakistan has never hosted a sporting event on such a big scale,” Waseem claimed.

“Pakistani national and internationally certified referees will join other international referees for the smooth conduct of this prestigious championship,” he said.

As many as 65 foreign and 26 national officials are registered for this mega event while the number of registered foreign athletes is 165. Waseem added that 418 national athletes are to feature in the championship. Besides, 38 international and five national referees are part of this mega championship.