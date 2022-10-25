Ahmed stars as BD win first-ever Super-12 match

HOBART: Bangladesh won their first-ever game in a Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 Monday, with Taskin Ahmed taking 4-25 as the Netherlands imploded early and never recovered, losing by nine runs.

The Dutch, who battled through the preliminary round to reach the Super 12, held the Asian nation to 144-8 with Paul van Meekeren becoming his country´s joint all-time T20 wicket-taker along the way. But they got off to a horror start in the run chase, losing two wickets off the first two balls to Ahmed then suffered two run-outs in one over to slump to 15-4 in cold conditions at Hobart.

Colin Ackermann with 62 played a lone hand, making his maiden T20 half-century as the Netherlands were all out for 135 on the final ball. Veteran Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has played in every edition of the World Cup since its inception in 2007 and this was his first Super 12 victory.

"It was an important win, I´ve played all editions but haven´t won and that was on the back of my mind," he said. "Taskin has been a good bowler for us, he has the experience and pace. Most of the fielders in our team are agile and quick, in the field we can save five to 10 runs, and that could be the big difference."

Defeat was a heavy blow for the Dutch with two points desperately needed in a group that features heavyweights India, Pakistan and South Africa. But it was a relief for Bangladesh, who had suffered from poor form since the 2021 World Cup, playing 19 T20 internationals and losing 14.

"Our bowlers were quite amazing, but our run-outs (Max O´Dowd and Tom Cooper) were poor," said Netherlands skipper Shaun Edwards. "Hopefully we can bring in a better performance with the bat, looking forward to the next challenge (against India)."

After being sent into bat, Bangladesh plundered 12 off the opening over and kept the pressure on.

With temperatures hovering around 12 Celsius (54 Fahrenheit), the Dutch took time to warm up but when Van Meekeren switched ends he found extra pace and Soumya Sarkar (14) mistimed a pull shot to Bas De Leede.

Spinner Tim Pringle was brought on and ended fellow opener Najmul Shanto´s innings on 25 in the next over. Litton Das was out for nine, slapping a Van Beek ball to Tim Cooper at mid-off, before Al Hasan fell four balls later, caught in the deep off Shariz Ahmad to leave Bangladesh at 70-4.

Van Meekeren struck again, bowling Yasir Ali with a yorker to draw level on 58 wickets with Pieter Seelaar as the Netherland´s top T20 wicket-taker.

Netherlands won the toss

Bangladesh Innings

Shanto c van Beek b Pringle 25

Sarkar c de Leede b Meekeren 14

Das c Cooper b Beek 9

Hasan (c)c Leede b Ahmad 7

Hossain c †Edwards b Leede 38

Ali b Meekeren 3

Hasan †c Meekeren b Leede 13

Hossain not out 20

Ahmed c Beek b Klaassen 0

Mahmud not out 0

Extras: (lb 8, w 7) 15

TOtal: 20 Ov 144/8

Did not bat: Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-47, 3-60, 4-63, 5-76, 6-120, 7-129, 8-134

Bowling: Klaassen 4-0-33-1, Ackermann 1-0-4-0, Meekeren 4-0-21-2, Leede 3-0-29-2, Pringle 2-0-10-1, Ahmad 3-0-27-1, Beek 3-0-12-1

Netherlands Innings

Singh c Ali b Ahmed 0

O’Dowd run out (Hossain/Al Hasan) 8

Leede c † Hasan b Ahmed 0

Ackermann c Hossain b Ahmed 62

Cooper run out (Shanto/†Hasan) 0

Edwards (c)† c Mahmud b Al Hasan 16

Pringle b Mahmud 1

Beek c Ahmed b Mahmud 2

Ahmad c Mahmud b Ahmed 9

Klaassen not out 7

Meekeren c Das b Sarkar 24

Extras: (nb 1, w 5) 6

Total: 20 Ov 135

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-13, 4-15, 5-59, 6-66, 7-81, 8-96, 9-101, 10-135

Bowling: Ahmed 4-0-25-4, Mahmud 4-1-15-2, Al Hasan 4-0-32-1, Rahman 4-0-20-0, Sarkar 3-0-29-1,Hossain 1-0-14-0

Match result: Bangladesh won by 9 runs

Man of the match: Taskin Ahmed

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Menon