Egypt pardons, releases jailed activist

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned a former parliamentarian, lawyer and key activist from the 2011 revolt who has been jailed for the past three years, officials said on Monday.
Zyad el-Elaimy, 42, arrested in June 2019 on charges of fomenting “unrest against the state”, was sentenced to a year in prison in March 2020 for “spreading false news” after an interview with the BBC.
Ikram el-Elaimy, the activist´s mother, confirmed in a Facebook post that he had been released, and “wished the same for all prisoners of conscience” in Egypt. “A presidential pardon has been granted” for Elaimy, lawyer Tariq Al-Awadi, a member of the pardon committee, said on social media.
