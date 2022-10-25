French girl, 12, laid to rest after ´evil´ murder

LILLERS, France: A 12-year-old girl whose murder shocked France and sparked political controversy was laid to rest on Monday, after a mentally disturbed Algerian woman already targeted by an expulsion order was charged with the killing.
The brutal assault and murder of the girl known as Lola was branded as “evil” by President Emmanuel Macron after her body was found earlier this month in a trunk in Paris. The killing prompted conservative and far-right critics to accuse his government of not doing enough to prevent illegal migration, while ministers shot back that such rebukes were inappropriate.
Lola´s family had called for political mudslinging to be set aside and for the young girl to be laid to rest in “respect and dignity” in the town of Lillers, in her home region in northern France.
Her parents, her brothers, other family members and a crowd -- including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a Macron ally -- were present when her white coffin, adorned with white flowers, was carried into the local church.
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned a former parliamentarian, lawyer and key activist from the...
WASHINGTON: A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting dead four students at his Michigan high school in a...
BANGKOK: Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and...
NAIROBI: Four Kenyan police officers from a notorious unit linked to extrajudicial killings and other crimes were...
TOKYO: A Japanese minister resigned on Monday following scrutiny over his links to a religious sect that is under...
QUIMPER, France: Bees pollinate 71 of the 100 crop species that provide 90 percent of food worldwide. They also...
Comments