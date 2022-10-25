Michigan teen pleads guilty to murder of four classmates

WASHINGTON: A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting dead four students at his Michigan high school in a case that has drawn national attention because his parents are also facing charges.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the November 30, 2021, shooting but was charged as an adult, faces a potential sentence of life in prison. “Is it your own choice to plead guilty?” Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe asked Crumbley in a televised court appearance.

“Yes sir,” replied the lanky teenager, who was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, black glasses and a face mask. Prosecutors then walked him through the day of the shooting, with Crumbley admitting that he brought a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition to Oxford High School, north of Detroit. He acknowledged entering a boy´s bathroom, removing the gun from his backpack and opening fire on his fellow students. Four classmates between the ages of 14 and 17 were killed and six other students and a teacher were wounded