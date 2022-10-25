Four Kenyan police charged over disappearance of trio

NAIROBI: Four Kenyan police officers from a notorious unit linked to extrajudicial killings and other crimes were charged on Monday over the disappearance of three men whose bodies have never been found.
The officers were part of the feared Special Service Unit (SSU) that was shut down last week by President William Ruto over accusations of involvement in a spate of abuses, abductions and violent murders.
The accused appeared in court charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and abduction over the disappearance in July of two men, both Indian nationals, who were part of Ruto´s campaign team.
