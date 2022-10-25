Lebanon lawmakers fail to name president for fourth time

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s parliament failed on Monday for a fourth time to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, with lawmakers divided over a candidate opposed by the powerful Hizbullah movement.

Already governed by a caretaker cabinet, crisis-hit Lebanon is hurtling towards an imminent power vacuum, with just days before the current president´s term finishes at the end of the month. Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for another vote on Thursday in the hope of overcoming long-running arguments.

A total of 50 lawmakers in Lebanon´s 128-seat parliament left their votes blank, many from the Iran-backed Hizbullah and its allies. Their rivals mostly backed lawmaker Michel Moawad, whose father Rene Moawad was a former president.

He has emerged as a frontrunner since parliament first met to name a president last month. But Moawad, who won 39 votes on Monday, was still was far short the 86 ballots needed -- two-thirds of seats -- to win.

University professor and activist Issam Khalife took 10 votes, cast by independent lawmakers who emerged from a mass 2019 anti-government protest movement, as well as others. But the required quorum was lost before a second round could be held, after some lawmakers walked out -- a recurring scenario in past votes. Moawad´s supporters accused Hizbullah and its allies of obstructing a second round of voting to negotiate with other blocs, effectively preventing the election.