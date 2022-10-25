13 dead after Indonesia boat fire

MAUMERE, Indonesia: At least 13 people died after a boat carrying hundreds caught fire in eastern Indonesia on Monday, a transport official said.

The KM Express Cantika 77 erupted in flames off the coast of Timor island in East Nusa Tenggara province, prompting desperate passengers to jump overboard. A search and rescue operation recovered 241 people alive out of 254 passengers and crew, Isyak Nuka, head of East Nusa Tenggara´s transportation agency said.