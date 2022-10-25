Divorce service sparks row in Tunisia

TUNIS: Tunisia´s bar association claimed on Monday a company offering a three-step pathway to divorce undermines family values, and launched legal proceedings against the firm.

Billboards appeared last week across the capital Tunis advertising Tala9 (“Divorce” in Arabic), “the first Tunisian website to support your decision”. “Divorce: The decision is yours, we take care of the process,” say the ads. The campaign has drawn ire from conservatives and triggered a backlash, not least from the North African country´s bar association, which accused Tala9 of “encouraging” divorce.