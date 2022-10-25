Divorce service sparks row in Tunisia

TUNIS: Tunisia´s bar association claimed on Monday a company offering a three-step pathway to divorce undermines family values, and launched legal proceedings against the firm.
Billboards appeared last week across the capital Tunis advertising Tala9 (“Divorce” in Arabic), “the first Tunisian website to support your decision”. “Divorce: The decision is yours, we take care of the process,” say the ads. The campaign has drawn ire from conservatives and triggered a backlash, not least from the North African country´s bar association, which accused Tala9 of “encouraging” divorce.
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pardoned a former parliamentarian, lawyer and key activist from the...
LILLERS, France: A 12-year-old girl whose murder shocked France and sparked political controversy was laid to rest on...
WASHINGTON: A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting dead four students at his Michigan high school in a...
BANGKOK: Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by a major ethnic rebel group killed around 50 people and...
NAIROBI: Four Kenyan police officers from a notorious unit linked to extrajudicial killings and other crimes were...
TOKYO: A Japanese minister resigned on Monday following scrutiny over his links to a religious sect that is under...
Comments