Lost 17th-century warship found in Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Swedish maritime archeologists have discovered the long lost sister ship of the iconic 17th-century warship “Vasa”, which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said on Monday.

Launched in 1629, “Applet” (The Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre “Vasa”, which was carrying 64 cannons when it sank. “Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, maritime archaeologist at the museum.

The huge shipwreck was discovered in December 2021 in a strait off the island of Vaxholm just outside the capital, Stockholm, according to the museum. Hansson said the construction and the dimensions seemed “very familiar” to them, sparking hope it could be one of Vasa´s sister ships.