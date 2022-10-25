Rising breast cancer cases linked to lack of awareness

PESHAWAR: The month of October is observed worldwide every year as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The aim of the campaign is to educate people about the importance of early screening, detection, and treatment of breast cancer.

A handout said, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide.To create large-scale awareness about breast cancer, Khyber Medical University Institute of Health Sciences organised a seminar, in collaboration with Health Services Academy.

Dr Zainab Hafeez was the chief guest of the event while Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Haider Darain, Director of KMU-IHS Islamabad Sheikh Atif Mehmood, and a number of faculty members and students were present at the event.

Dr Zainab Hafeez said that breast cancer cases were increasing day by day due to factors such as lack of knowledge, stereotypes, and misconceptions.She highlighted the importance of regular medical checkups for early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Dr Zainab Hafeez said that the number of breast cancer patients in Pakistan was the highest but still there was very little awareness about it. Prof Dr Haider Darain highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and medical examination and discussed many issues related to breast cancer.

He said that its treatment is possible through timely diagnosis and the purpose of celebrating this month is to create public awareness about breast cancer.The chief guest distributed information pamphlets among the students and faculty members containing detailed information about breast self-examination.