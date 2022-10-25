World Polio Day ceremony: New strategy being devised for polio-free Pakistan, says Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD: Turning down the possibility of holding Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) officials ‘accountable’ for the increase in polio cases in Pakistan, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Monday said ‘accountability’ was a strong word and added that instead, a new strategy and new plan was being chalked out to control and eradicate the crippling disease from Pakistan.

“Poliovirus has been confined to the North Waziristan area only. We are conducting repeated campaigns in the affected area to root out polio virus from that particular area for once and all”, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel told newsmen here Monday after attending a ceremony on World Polio Day 2022.

About ten outstanding frontline polio healthcare workers were honoured at the ceremony as part of World Polio Day 2022, whose theme is “World Polio Day 2022 and Beyond: A healthier future for mothers and children”.

Federal Health Minister said the average age of all 20 children crippled by poliovirus this year was 15 to 24 months, which indicates that these children were not approached for polio vaccination last year, and added that they were trying their best to approach every child in Pakistan under the age of five to protect them from polio.

“On my request, the Grand Sheikh Al-Azhar, the head of Al-Azhar University, issued a short Fatwa last week and later a detailed Fatwa, declaring polio vaccination of their children as a duty to Muslims in the world”, Adul Qadir Patel said and added that entire world has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in involving the Islamic scholars for eradication of polio from the world.

He maintained that they were working on a new strategy for a polio-free Pakistan.The women health workers who lead eradication efforts for polio are protecting children in Pakistan and children all over the world from preventable, lifelong paralysis, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

“We cannot thank our front-line staff deeply enough for their services to humanity,” the Health Minister said after awarding shields to the workers. Speaking at the occasion, the Health Minister said Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio with virus circulation reduced to only one small part of the country. “If we can eliminate the poliovirus from southern KP, we will succeed in eliminating polio from Pakistan altogether. We are actually quite close to the finish line and we are determined to get there as soon as possible.”

“It is rare to see the level of dedication anywhere else as we see in polio teams. Polio workers were affected by the floods, many had their homes damaged and destroyed but they still reached children with the life-saving vaccine,” said National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig, echoing the Minister’s sentiments. The ceremony was held to pay tribute to over 370,000 workers protecting millions of Pakistani children from polio.