Man gets 15-year jail for assaulting minor girl

HARIPUR: An additional district and sessions judge on Monday awarded 15 years jail term to a man, who had been arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Gulnaz Rasheed Advocate appearing for the victim said that Sohail Ahmad, 35, a resident of Gulu Bandi village in Hattar had sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl, who was his first cousin, in August last year. She said the father of the girl lodged the first information report against Sohail when the victim brought the matter to the notice of her family.

A criminal case was registered against the accused under section 377B of the Child Protection and Welfare Act and he was arrested. The case was submitted for trial in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge IV Asghar Ali. The court convicted the man on the rape charges and handed down 15 years sentence and Rs1 million fine after the charges were proven.