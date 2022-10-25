Three people shot and injured by robbers

PESHAWAR: Three people were shot and injured in the provincial capital after they offered resistance during robberies.
One Salman of Charsadda told police that he had come to Lakhkar Kilay where two armed men intercepted him and later opened fire on him. He was taken to hospital. A resident of Mardan, Abdul Rehman, told police in a wounded condition at the hospital that armed motorcyclists opened fire on him when he did not stop after they signalled him.
Another person Adnan told police at the hospital in a wounded condition that armed men opened fire on him when he did not stop after signalled him. The motorcyclists, apparently robbers, opened fire on him when he did not stop.A man was shot and injured for offering resistance during a robbery in Hayatabad recently.
