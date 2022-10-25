Facilities & security sought for tribal journalists

LANDIKOTAL: After the hectic efforts put in by senior journalists, the Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) on Monday announced an interim committee to conduct elections across the merged districts in the coming six months.

A meeting of the tribal journalists was held in Hayatabad. Journalists from the districts of Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai and other merged districts’ press clubs turned up there.An 18-member committee was constituted to prepare a constitution for the TUJ and conduct elections at the district press clubs.

The meeting was informed about the challenges and risks being faced by tribal journalists. Through mutual consensus in the meeting, Qazi Fazlullah was announced as chairman and Gul Muhammad Mohmand vice-chairman of the body for six months.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi Fazlullah, Bara Press Club former president, Khadim Khan Afridi, Noorsat Afridi, Abuzar Afridi, Bajaur press club former president Hasbanullah, Gul Mohammad Mohmand, Shaheed Khan Orakzai, Khan Zaman Orakzai, Noor Muhammad Mohmand and others said that TUJ had been inactive for over a decade. They said that during militancy, tribal journalists got killed, injured and displaced but they had no platform to raise voice for their protection.

Qazi Fazlullah said that they had lost 15 journalists and many others were injured in targeted attacks and bomb blasts in the ex-Fata region. He said the government should provide facilities and security to the tribal journalists.Qazi Fazlullah thanked Peshawar-based senior journalists whose efforts reactivated the union.