International Snow Leopard Day marked

CHITRAL: International Snow Leopard Day was marked in Chitral to highlight the significance of the iconic wild cat in the environment which was an indicator of many species of wildlife.

A function was arranged at Koghuzi by the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) to observe the day. Conservationists and civil society organizations members attended the function.Altaf Ali Shah, Divisional Forest Officer of the Wildlife Department, Jamiullah Sherazi, Regional Program Manager of SLF and others were present there.

The speakers said the day marks the anniversary of the signing of the landmark Bishkek Declaration on the conservation of this big cat. It was inked on October 23, 2013, at the first Global Forum on the Conservation of the Snow Leopard in the Kyrgyzstan capital, Bishkek.

They highlighted the importance of snow leopards in keeping the ecosystem intact and threats imposed by climate change to snow leopards and societies sharing the landscapes with these vulnerable cats.

In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the contestants. Souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.The participants staged an awareness-raising walk as well.