Anti-polio drive postponed in S Waziristan tehsils

WANA: The Health Department authorities on Monday postponed the three-day anti-polio campaign in Ladha and Sarwakai subdivisions in South Waziristan, citing security reasons.
However, the anti-polio drive was being carried out in Wana, the headquarters of the South Waziristan tribal district, without any hurdle. The authorities came up with the decision to put the immunization drive on hold after a protest by the paramedics, who had refused to take part in the anti-polio campaign, saying they had received threats from unidentified people.
Dr Hameedullah Khan of the Expanded Programme on Immunization said the anti-polio drive was being carried out in Wana to administer the oral polio vaccine to children aged under five. District Health Officer Dr Sham-ur-Rahman Dawar said that a campaign to inoculate children against measles, diphtheria and other preventable childhood diseases was taking place in the Mahsud-inhabited areas in South Waziristan.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday on a petition filed for the formation of a commission to ascertain the...
PESHAWAR: The month of October is observed worldwide every year as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The aim of the...
ISLAMABAD: The government has refused to entertain telecom sector demands for paying licence fee in rupees instead of...
ISLAMABAD: Around 34 more medicines including antibiotics and chemotherapy medicines, in addition to Panadol tablets...
ISLAMABAD: Turning down the possibility of holding Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Initiative officials...
SWABI: A Senate special committee led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman visited the district...
Comments