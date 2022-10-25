Rs 19.4b budget approved for PKHA

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council has approved the annual budget for the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) for the year 2022-23 which is Rs 19.414 billion.

The approval was given as the council met here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout.Provincial Minister for Environment and Forestry Ishtiaq Urmar, Secretary of Communication and Works Idrees Khan, Managing Director of PKHA Ahmad Nabi Sultan and other members of the council attended the meeting.

The council approved the plan of PKHA 2022-23 for the maintenance and rehabilitation of different highways at an estimated cost of Rs 1.722 billion to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Moreover, the council approved provincialisation of different roads and the creation of various new posts for the strengthening of PKHA.The forum was briefed about new schemes of PKHA reflected in the Provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the year 2022-23. It was informed that a total of five new schemes have been included in the ADP.

The schemes include the construction of approach roads to Kalur Kot bridge at the Indus River, the construction of the road from Madyan to Kalam, the construction of the RCC bridge on Dera Ismail Khan-Darya Khan Road, dualization of the road from Indus Highway to Bannu City and construction of Shaheeda Sar to Etay Khwar; Sar Kala to Bar Teraj road.

Other projects included the improvement of Btara to Shangra Road in Buner district and the construction of a 61 km long road from Barang (Bajaur) to Swat Motorway, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5000 million.

The chief minister sought detailed reports from quarters concerned about the utilization of development funds during the previous fiscal year and directed them to ensure the completion of all ongoing schemes within stipulated timelines.

He said that the KP government is spending huge resources on the development of road infrastructure to improve the overall communications network and provide standard transport facilities for the public.

Mahmood Khan added that a number of initiatives had been taken to make the province a transit hub in the region and create a conducive environment for national and regional trade.