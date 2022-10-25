Islamabad:Pakistan won the title of ‘Iran International Kick Boxing Championship’ held in Mazandaran Iran.According to the details, the competition was held at Sports Gymnasium Mazandaran, in which along with the host country Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan participated.

Collectively Pakistan won six gold and two silver medals during the championship, says a press release. Student of The AIMS School & College, Shahnshan Naqi played an aggressive game and defeated his opponents and won the title of ‘Iran International Kick Boxing Championship.’

Later, the secretary of Mazandaran Kick Boxing Association Master Farshad Sher Agha presented him a gold medal and honoured him with certificate. On his return home, the winning player was given a rousing welcome at The AIMS School & College, Islamabad and CEO of the college Syed Imtiaz Ali Rizvi garlanded him and wished him best of luck.