‘Efforts being made to resolve citizens’ problems’

Islamabad:Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis has said that all-out effort is being made to resolve the problems of the citizens, especially the land victims of Islamabad.

For the purpose, the CDA chairman said, concrete steps had been taken which would help resolve the problems of the victims more effectively, according to a press release issued here. He himself visited different areas in the first phase to better understand the problems of the victims and also chaired ‘khuli kutcherries’ at the sites to solve the problems of the victims at their doorstep.

The CDA chief along with the officers of the departments concerned visited various areas, including Chak Mojohan, Dakhli Kuri, Sheikhpur and Sarai-e-Kharboza, in E-12 and other sectors.

Moreover, on special instructions of the CDA chairman, Member Estate, Deputy DG Land and Director Land are visiting various areas on a weekly basis to listen to the problems of the victims, the press release says.

Immediate steps are being taken to solve their problems on the spot. Usman has directed that any negligence or incompetence in this regard will not be tolerated, it further mentions. Similarly, on the instructions of the CDA chief, camps were also established in different areas for addressing problems of the victims, including name correction, correction in records and to resolve other issues, it said.