Saadhay 14 August to be staged on November 9

Islamabad:The play ‘Saadhay 14 August’ is set to stage in Islamabad starting on November 9 after receiving a great deal of love and acclaim. ‘Saadhay 14 August’, a satire comedy, is thoroughly entertaining and interestingly relevant to our times. The play, which features some brilliant theatre actors, was first presented ten years ago on August 14.

People of all ages and genders are eagerly awaiting the performance to begin in a packed theatre. When it does, you can tell that people are already enthralled and fully enjoying what is being displayed since the hall is resonating with laughter.

Every single performance of ‘Saadhay 14 August,’ a script by the legendary Anwar Maqsood, directed by Dawar Mehmood (KopyKats Productions) was able to accomplish this and much more. The play, which attracted audiences from all walks of life and of all ages on a daily basis, is a theatrical production which has performed 100 performances in a single city.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi, the leaders of the Indo-Pak Partition, are shown as being brought before a court to determine if the idea of partitioning India into two countries was beneficial to the Pakistan and India of today. The play’s startlingly accurate depiction of Pakistan and India, which also addressed the political and social volatility both nations are experiencing, really got people to ponder and applaud the idea. Gandhi and Jinnah are sent to Kashmir, Lahore, New Delhi, and ultimately London to determine whether or not they made the right choice.

Anwar Maqsood’s immaculate writing was successfully brought to life by Dawar Mehmood, whose superb direction lifts the play to a whole new level. ‘Saadhay 14 August’ is the true embodiment of how a serious subject may be presented in a light-hearted, enjoyable, and amusing way while maintaining the audience’s attention.