Tuesday October 25, 2022
Islamabad

Obituary

October 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Asim Qadir Haye, son of Abdul Qadir Haye, former IGP Islamabad and Balochistan passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday, says a press release.His funeral prayer will be held today (Tuesday), at H-8 Graveyard at 4 p.m.

