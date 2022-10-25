1,100 cops to protect polio teams

Rawalpindi: As many as 1,100 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 858 polio teams during the anti-polio campaign.
A police spokesman said senior police officers have been deployed with the teams. To ensure the security of the teams the police personnel patrolling in their area, he added. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has also urged the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.
