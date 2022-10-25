Calligraphy exhibition at PAC

Rawalpindi:Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organised an Islamic calligraphy exhibition on Monday in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

He said that the Islamic calligraphy was the heritage of Muslims, and the tradition of calligraphy was centuries old while our calligraphers were the trustees of this tradition who kept the art alive.

The commissioner added that PAC was the guardian of the culture of Punjab province in the true sense, and preservation of the lost crafts, customs and traditions by PAC was commendable.

He said that the programs in arts, literature and performing arts would be organized through the Punjab Arts Council soon. Later, he also visited various parts of the Arts Council. While briefing the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Director Waqar Ahmed said that the Punjab Arts Council was the largest institution in the province of Punjab for promoting art, culture, literature and performing arts. Waqar informed that more arts councils would be set up soon in other districts including Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Mianwali and Taunsa Sharif.