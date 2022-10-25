Pickpocket gang busted

Islamabad:Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital Police have arrested six members of a pickpocket gang and recovered Rs3,08,000 cash and valuables from their possession, police said.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) constituted a special police team under the supervision of SP CIA. Police team utilised all available resources and used the latest technology and human resources and arrested six members of a pickpocket gang.

The Police team also recovered stolen Rs3,08,000 cash, stolen valuables, metro membership, CNIC's and driving licence cards from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in various pickpocketing incidents in metro buses and public places.

Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused in Industrial Area police stations. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, The Islamabad police have arrested people involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen mobile phone, valuables, wine, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, police said.

The Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely and recovered stolen mobile phone and valuables from their possession. Likewise Tarnol police team arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused and recovered 440 gram hashish from his possession. Kirpa police arrested an accused and recovered 10 litre liquor from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders police teams arrested two accused from different areas of a city. While, police also intensifies crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers and arrested five professional beggars.