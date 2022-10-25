Vaccination can save polio: SIMS Principal

LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Muhammad Farooq Afzal has advocated to spread awareness for polio vaccination of children below 5 years so that whole world can be freed from dreadful disease like polio.

In connection with World Polio Day commemorated every year on 24th October all over the world, he said that the purpose is to create awareness among the people so that it can help in eradicating polio. Polio is an infectious disease which is spread by virus through orofaecal route. If you want to protect your child from polio, then he/she must get an oral dose of polio or injectable vaccination. The polio has been completely eradicated from many countries of the world. Pakistan is one of the remaining countries where polio is still categorised as an endemic viral infection.