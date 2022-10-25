Climate Change should be tackled seriously: speakers

LAHORE:Recent flooding in Pakistan was a result of climate change and the government should immediately initiate an action plan to mitigate its future effects.

This was suggested by the panelists speaking at Asma Jehangir Conference 2022 under the topic of “Human Security: Right to Employment, Livelihood and Equality - Climate Change and Flooding in Pakistan,” here.

The session was moderated by Rina Saeed Khan, a climate change journalist, while the key speakers included Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court, Naz Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change, Khawar Mumtaz, former regional counsellor & vice-president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature & Natural Resources, Baba Jan, a civil rights & climate change activist from Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr Abrar Chaudhry (Virtually), an award-winning academic and climate finance expert & research faculty, oxford university, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a climate change & water resources expert and Ahmad Rafay Alam, an environmental lawyer. Speaking at the session, Justice Shahid Karim said that food security was the biggest issue of the country and it should be dealt with seriously. He said in RUDA case he scraped down the colonial law of land acquisition and stopped the authority from acquiring agricultural land for housing society.

He said LHC’s Green Bench was not only dealing with environmental cases but was enforcing environmental laws so that a clean and green Pakistan could be transferred to the next generation.

“On the directions of LHC, 73 factories in Sundar Industrial Estate installed big and small water treatment plants while a dedicated waste water treatment plant for the entire Sundar Industrial Estate is under construction,” he said, adding Wasa has introduced several landmark projects, including the construction of underground rainwater reservoirs, recycling of ablution water for gardening purposes, installation of recycling plants at more than 300 service stations in Lahore, collection of aquifer charges from housing societies and etc. He said Wasa was also going to install water meters in City to rationalise the use of groundwater. Justice Shahid Karim said that the result of the above-mentioned steps taken on the LHC’s directions resulted in a stoppage of the depletion of the underground water level in the City. Baba Jan, a civil rights & climate change activist from Gilgit-Baltistan delivered a very fiery speech and demanded the armed forces of both Pakistan and India to withdraw from the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan to protect the nature and natural resources. He also condemned the issuance of mining licences to non-residents who were also indulge in deforestation of the area. He said Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir were the source of rivers in Pakistan and in case its glacier melted and rivers become dry then the entire country would suffer badly. He urged the federal government to introduce local government system in the area to protect the nature, wildlife and forestation.