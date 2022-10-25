Transferred

LAHORE:Punjab IG Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 police officers. Qaisar Amin has been posted as DSP/Traffic Officer, City, CTP, Sialkot, Azhar Javed SDPO Zafarwal, Narowal, Nawaz Virk SDPO Nankana, Mazhar Iqbal DPO Hafizabad, Muhammad Ajmal DPO Khakkar, Naeem Aziz DPO Khanewal, Usman Munir SP Investigation, Sheikhupura and Farooq Ahmed Addl SP Investigation, Cantt Lahore. Services of Muhammad Iqbal were placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab and Jalil Imran Khan was directed to report to the CPO, Punjab Lahore.