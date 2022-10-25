Transferred

LAHORE:Punjab IG Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 police officers. Qaisar Amin has been posted as DSP/Traffic Officer, City, CTP, Sialkot, Azhar Javed SDPO Zafarwal, Narowal, Nawaz Virk SDPO Nankana, Mazhar Iqbal DPO Hafizabad, Muhammad Ajmal DPO Khakkar, Naeem Aziz DPO Khanewal, Usman Munir SP Investigation, Sheikhupura and Farooq Ahmed Addl SP Investigation, Cantt Lahore. Services of Muhammad Iqbal were placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab and Jalil Imran Khan was directed to report to the CPO, Punjab Lahore.
LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Muhammad Farooq Afzal has advocated to spread...
LAHORE:Recent flooding in Pakistan was a result of climate change and the government should immediately initiate an...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the country is suffering from complete chaos, as the politics,...
LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority held a seminar on Ravi Dost campaign at a university here on Monday with an...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Food and Energy, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said that the purpose of establishment...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Sohail Mazhar was...
Comments