Minister orders PFA to improve performance

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Food and Energy, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said that the purpose of establishment of Punjab Food Authority was to ensure the supply of quality food to the people and it is hoped that the involvement of experienced people would improve its performance.

These views were expressed by the provincial minister during a meeting with the officers joining the Punjab Food Authority at the camp office on Monday. Former Chairman PCSIR Dr. Shahzad Alam, Dr. Ayesha Sameen and legal expert Anusha Shaigan were present on this occasion.

Expressing good wishes for the future of the newly-joined officers, the minister emphasised on increasing the PFA efficiency and setting up an effective strategy for solving food related problems.

The minister also said that the aim of the PFA should not be to emphasise raids, but to emphasise the reformation of the people to ensure the availability of quality food to the people. The newly-elected officers assured the minister that they would perform well.

Door-to-door milk testing campaign: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its door-to-door milk testing campaign to control the practice of milk adulteration in Punjab. PFA Chairman Ali Raza Khakwani and Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik paid a surprise visit to the PFA milk testing camp near Gulshan Iqbal Park here Monday. A panel consisting of different universities’ professors also visited the camp site to take a critical review of the project.

PFA Chairman Ali Raza said that the purpose of the campaign was to sensitise the citizens at their doorstep about the PFA messages and objective of the camps. He said that everyone should play role in eliminating the adulteration mafia from Punjab. He appreciated the students for participating keenly in the PFA awareness campaign.