Bar condemns murder of journalist

LAHORE:Punjab Bar Council has condemned the murder of veteran journalist and prominent anchor Arshad Sharif in Kenya.
A statement issued by the bar stated that the lawyer community is sad and in anger over the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif. It stated that the bar stands firmly with the family of the deceased. We stand with the journalist community in this need of hour, bar stated. The bar demanded the government take up the matter with Kenyan government and should ensure the transparent investigation of the case. The bar demanded the government ensure the safety of the journalist community.
