Depts ordered to facilitate wheat growers

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal has directed the agriculture and other relevant departments to provide all possible facilities to the farmers in connection with wheat cultivation.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The administrative secretaries of food, and irrigation departments, director food Punjab and officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country’s economy. He mentioned that the country would progress if the farmer is prosperous. He asked the agriculture and other departments to provide full support and guidance to the farmers in the process of wheat cultivation. Secretary Agriculture Ahmed Aziz Tarar gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that this year the agriculture department has set a target of cultivating wheat on 16.5 million acres.