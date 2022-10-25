Smuggled goods worth Rs856m seized

LAHORE:Director General (I&I) Customs has said smuggled goods worth approximately Rs856 million were recovered from a godown out of which cosmetics amounting to Rs60 million were found expired, which were planned to be sold after changing the expiry tags.

The Director General (I&I) Customs, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar stated this while addressing a press conference at Directorate (I&I), Customs Regional Office, here, Monday. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar shared that the material for removal of expiry dates and their substitution with new dates was also found on the premises. The aforementioned seizure is the biggest case in the history of Directorate (I&I) Customs, Lahore on account of value and interception of expired goods, he said.

According to the DG, an FIR was lodged by the I&P cell of the Directorate (I&I), Customs Regional Office Lahore, for criminal investigation, and the godown General Manager Zain Ullah Khan was taken into custody. This led to the huge recovery of F/O miscellaneous smuggled goods comprising fabric, shoes, cosmetics, tools, furniture, toys, fixtures, crockery and electronics. Acting upon a tip-off received through the DG (I&I) Customs, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, regarding a hideout, a special team was constituted by the Director (I&I), Lahore, Ms Saima Shahzad, under the supervision of Additional Director (ASO), Ch Rizwan Bashir Kalair. After surveillance and information gathering through various sources, the team raided the godown after obtaining search warrants u/s 162 of the CA, 1969. The DG (I&I) Customs devised an anti-smuggling policy aligned with parameters of transparency and zero-tolerance for smuggling and pursuing that line, the Directorate (I&I) Customs, Lahore has revamped its anti-smuggling operations by registering 47 cases worth Rs354 million in the month of September, 2022 and 17 cases worth Rs1.013 billion in first three weeks of October, 2022.

According to the DG, “61480-Kgs Furnishing Fabric assorted colour & designs in rolls, 14,896 litre expires cosmetics, 2,508 pieces of electronics, including ACs, dry iron, blender, circuit breaker, re-chargeable fan, electronics speakers/buffer, vacuum cleaner, electric chopper, juicer and mixture, food processor, snack maker, sandwich maker, electric kettle, coffee maker, rechargeable radio etc. were seized.