1,200 cops guard polio workers

LAHORE:Lahore police will provide foolproof security to anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams.

The seven-day Special Polio Eradication campaign started in the provincial capital on Monday. More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for the security of 6,360polio workers. According to a spokesperson for police, security cover has been provided to the polio workers in 169 Union Councils of the city including 37 UCs of City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town whereas 40 Union Councils of the Cantt Division. Over 498 motorcycles, 83 vehicles of the police stations have been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas. Polio Emergency Desks have also been set up in all police divisional offices for quick response and awareness in any emergency situation. It is pertinent to mention that the seven days Anti-Polio Campaign will continue from 24 to 30 October