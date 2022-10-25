PA strongly condemns journalist’s murder

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly on Monday vehemently condemned the killing of Pakistani journalists Arshad Sharif in Kenya and legislators demanded high-level investigation of the incident.

Besides, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery also held a protest demonstration outside PA and called for justice to the family of Arshad Sharif. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan while addressing the PA session termed the occurrence as one of the worst precedent of brutality. He expressed the hope that the elements responsible for the murder of the renowned journalist would face accountability and stated the perpetrator of this heinous act must be given stern punishment.

He urged the federal government to play its role on diplomatic fronts over this issue. He also expressed sympathies with the family of Arshad Sharif besides expressing support to media. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat in his speech on floor of PA termed it a Black Day for the journalist community. He also called for adjournment of the PA session over this tragic occurrence. Former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmed in his speech during the PA session said the Prime Minister had talked to the Kenyan President over this issue and said the elements behind the incident would be dealt with strongly. He also demanded the Speaker set a good precedent and permit the suspended MPAs to attend the session.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery led by President Akhlaq Ahmad Bajwa and Secretary Hassaan Ahmad staged a protest outside PA over the brutal killing of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Nairobi, Kenya in the hands of local police. A large number of media persons attended the demonstration that was also attended by MPAs, including PTI MPA Nadim Bara, Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Bushra Anjum Butt and others. Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Chief Whip of PMLN while addressing the demonstration said the federal government was making the all-out effort to solve this case and to bring back the body of the deceased journalist.