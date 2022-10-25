Religious leaders condemn murder of Arshad

LAHORE:Religious leaders have condemned the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya under mysterious circumstances, demanding a high level inquiry to ascertain facts and expressing condolence with the family members.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq termed the murder tragic and condemnable, demanding its investigation by a high judicial commission. In his reaction to the incident, he prayed for the deceased and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. He said that the nation wants to know all the facts related to the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

He said JI is strongly against the ban on freedom of expression and stand with the journalist community because it believes independent parliament, judiciary, Election Commission and media are vitally necessary for the development of the country which cannot move forward without the establishment of the rule of law and the formation of an Islamic welfare society.

JI Naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem, Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif and other leaders expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Arshad Sharif and prayed for forgiveness of the deceased. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) leaders condemned the murder of Arshad Sharif, calling his martyrdom a great loss of the freedom of the press and the stability of Pakistan.