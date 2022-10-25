Dengue larvae in water tanks: Directive to start awareness drive

LAHORE:An anti-dengue meeting was called under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan directed that a special awareness campaign must be started to get the cooperation of the citizens after the report of finding more dengue larvae in the water tanks in the houses.

All officers, including Additional Commissioner, participated in the meeting through a video link. The meeting was informed that total number of dengue patients reported in Lahore were 5,539, and total 5,881 cases were reported in the division, and so far eight patients died in City and nine patients died in the division. It was informed in the meeting that 331 FIRs were registered and 290 people were arrested for violating dengue guidelines in last seven days.

Commissioner issued instructions to all DCs to start a special cleaning campaign for debris removal on roadsides, as damp debris and standing water in greenbelts could become breeding places for dengue larvae. According to recent surveys, dengue larvae were also found in water tanks and room coolers. He said that hospitals must keep records of patients' identity cards and contact numbers. Commissioner directed that coordinated efforts should be made to eradicate dengue virus. Special attention should be paid to hotspots and citizens should also be appealed to take precautionary measures against dengue.

Meanwhile, Commissioner visited different places, including Dubai Chowk, Iqbal Town and Kharak Nala and reviewed the cleanliness of Kharak Nala. On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore, the desalting work of the Kharak drain was being done by Wasa. Commissioner also reviewed the trimming and cleaning of greenbelts and trees around the drain.

On this occasion, he issued instructions and said that the performance of the staff and in-charges would be reviewed daily and the in-charge would held accountable for non-performance.

Apart from that, the directors of the departments of the area where the target of the visit be decided, would also be responsible. Commissioner also reviewed the plantation on the valuable land recovered on Multan Road.