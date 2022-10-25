KMDC unable to pay salaries

The Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) is facing a financial crisis due to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s apathy towards its affairs.

The teachers of the college have not been paid salaries for two months, while the payment of pension to the retired employees has also been stopped. It is reported that it has become difficult to pay the salaries of the non-teaching employees of the college for the month of October, and due to this situation, which the teachers have decided to protest.

A teacher of the KMDC told Jang that the governing body of the KMDC had earlier declared it a constitute college of the University of Karachi and the governor of Sindh had also approved the decision.

The teacher added that after that decision, teachers and employees were hopeful that their problems would be resolved by coming under the KU but then Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar did not like this, after which the governor’s notification was withdrawn.

He said that 148 teachers had not received their salaries for August and September, whereas, 200 non-teaching employees would not be able to get their salaries for October. Similarly, pension has not been paid to 110 retired employees. The teacher said that 65 million were required monthly to pay salaries. He added that the KMDC was going to become a university, but even after becoming a varsity, it would remain under the KMC, and the issue of salaries may persist.