Life sentence of three in abduction, murder case set aside

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday set aside the life imprisonment sentence of three people in a kidnapping and murder case because the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Raheel and Adnan had been sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court for allegedly kidnapping and murdering an 11-year-old boy in September 2015.

According to the prosecution, the appellants had kidnapped Uzair Hasan from Shah Faisal Colony and demanded Rs3 million from his family, but when the ransom was not paid, they killed the boy in Naushehroferoze.

The appellants’ counsel said the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the charges against his clients because there were many contradictions in the prosecution witnesses’ statements that could not be relied upon.

The additional prosecutor general said that sufficient evidence was available on record to connect the appellants with the commission of the offence, adding that Zeeshan had even admitted to committing the offence before a judicial magistrate. He requested the court to dismiss the appeals against the sentence.

After hearing the arguments and perusing the evidence, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi said that no ransom demand had been proved by the prosecution through any tangible evidence.

The bench said that no witness had seen the appellants throwing the victim’s body in the canal, while the last-seen evidence without proper identification of the appellants could not be relied upon.

The court said that all the evidence produced by the prosecution was completely unreliable and utterly deficient to prove the charges against the appellants beyond any reasonable doubt. The bench set aside the trial court’s order and directed that the appellants be released if not required in any other case.