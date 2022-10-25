CTD arrests six suspected terrorists in raids

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, arrested six alleged terrorists in raids in Karachi on Monday.

Four suspects, identified as Mir Ali Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Nasrullah, and Muhammad, were arrested on charges of supplying explosives to the militants of the Baloch Raaji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS). The arrests were made during an intelligence-based operation in Mawach Goth on Hub River Road. Explosive material was also seized from their possession.

According to CTD incharge Raja Umer Khattab, the terrorists had arrived from Balochistan to deliver explosive material to the terrorists of banned separatist organisations. The explosive was supposed to be used in terrorist activities in the city; however, the CTD along with the intelligence agencies foiled terror bids.

Khattab said the suspects had been supplying explosives, which are smuggled from aboard, for the past one year. The seized explosives included seven large and 18 small sticks of commercial explosives, three non-electric detonators, and 88 safety fuses.

In an another raid, the CTD police arrested two alleged terrorists in Mobina Town in connection with the shooting incident at a dental clinic in Saddar, which took place last month. The suspects were identified as Nabil Ahmed and Wazir Ali.

According to CTD official Mazhar Mashwani, the key suspect in the case, namely Waqar Ahmed Khushk, had already been arrested. He had opened fire, while Ahmed was riding a motorcycle. On September 28, Chinese-origin Pakistani doctor Dr Richard Hu and his wife Phen Teyin were injured, while their employee Ronald Raymond Chou was killed when an unidentified attacker opened fire at the clinic near Preedy Street.

ct. According to the FIR, Dr Richard, his wife and their cashier were busy with their work when the attacker pretending to be a customer entered the clinic. He was wearing jeans, a shirt and a red cap and wanted to have his teeth scaled, it said.

He sat five to six minutes in the waiting lounge and then headed towards the doctor’s cabin, where he took out a pistol and opened fire. Soon afterwards, he fled on a motorbike with his accomplice who was waiting outside.