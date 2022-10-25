NICVD chief withdraws bail plea in NAB inquiry after accountability law amendment

The executive director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Dr Nadeem Qamar, who along with others has been facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into alleged corruption and illegal appointments in the health facility, has withdrawn his bail plea from an accountability court in the wake of recent amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Last year in November, the NICVD chief and another accused, Faisal Bin Bashir, had obtained pre-arrest bail after the anti-graft watchdog had launched a probe against them on a complaint filed by Dr Tariq Shaikh.

As their bail pleas came up for a hearing before Accountability Court-VII judge Shahid Pervaiz Memon, their lawyers informed the judge that they wanted to withdraw the applications. NAB prosecutor Zahid Hussain Baladi did not object to the applicants’ request stating that the accused could not be apprehended during the pendency of the inquiry after the amendment made to the Section 24 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. “Since the above bail applications are not pressed by the respective counsel, therefore, the same are dismissed as not pressed,” the judge ruled.

According to NAB, Dr Qamar and other NICVD officials are facing the probe over alleged corruption, illegal appointments, issuance of allowances, procurement of equipment, and misuse of authority.