Sharjeel gives one month for installation of fire extinguishers in passenger carriers

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has given a one-month deadline to the operators of different passenger carriers in the province to install fire extinguishers in their vehicles for ensuring public safety.

Memon passed on the directions to this effect on Monday while chairing a meeting attended by officials of the transport department. The directives came in the wake of a tragic accident near Nooriabad earlier in the month when a bus carrying flood victims suddenly caught fire. Children and women were mostly victims of the horrific fire incident on the moving bus.

The transport minister asked the officials concerned to launch a proper campaign to check the availability of the due safety precautions in the public transport carriers. He said that operators of public buses, coasters, and school vans should ensure availability of fire extinguishers in the vehicles for passengers’ safety within one month.

He asked the provincial transport officials to conduct a stringent campaign to check the presence of passenger safety precautions in the transport carriers, saying that the drive should be conducted in collaboration with the district administrations and Motorway Police.

He said the operators of the public transport carriers should give first and foremost preference to the issue of passenger safety.

Memon lamented that scores of precious lives were lost every year due to negligence shown by the transporters or due to lack of training on the part of the drivers to tackle emergencies. He asked the relevant officials to ensure that the rules associated with the registration of motor vehicles were duly implemented. He said the route permits of the transporters of passenger carriers who violated the motor vehicle registration law should be rescinded.

He directed officials to remove CNG cylinders from all public transport carriers. Anybody showing negligence in this regard should be taken to task, he added. The transport minister said the newly launched People’s Bus Service in Karachi should be considered a mega pilot project of the Sindh government for future public transport services in the province.

He directed the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Managing director Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario to make more stringent the monitoring system of the People’s Bus Service. Sindh Transport Secretary Abdul Halim Sheikh, Additional Transport Secretary Mushtaq Sheikh, Assistant Director Legal SMTA Bashir Hussain and others also attended the meeting.