Gang impersonating judges, journalists, HRCP officials busted

Police on Monday busted a gang who was allegedly involved in impersonating judges, journalists and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) officials for extortion and short-term kidnappings.

Police found out about the gang after a man named Yasin, who runs a general store in Korangi, was kidnapped. Officials said the gang used Yasin’s phone to call his son and demanded Rs500,000.

After the call, the kidnappers drove Yasin around and kept beating him up as they waited to be paid the ransom, but the victim’s family informed the police. Police said that two women, Shabana and Naseem, were also among the arrested gang members. They said detainee Yar Muhammad used to impersonate a judge and a TV channel’s bureau chief, while detainee Naseem used to impersonate the HRCP head.

According to the District Korangi police spokesman, after Yasin’s family contacted the police, SSP Faisal Bashir Memon formed a team, headed by SDPO Aslam Joya and SHO Aamir Siddiqui, to arrest the suspects.

The spokesman said the police team busted the gang and arrested six suspects, adding that fake press and HRCP cards, mobile phones and two vehicles were also seized during the raid. He said that previous criminal records of the suspects are being obtained, adding that during the preliminary interrogation, the detainees admitted being involved in short-term kidnappings. Officials have registered cases against the suspects and handed them over to the investigation wing of the Korangi police for further investigation.