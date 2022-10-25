Commissioner, milk sellers fail to agree on milk price

A meeting between Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon and milk farmers proved futile on Monday, as both parties failed to reach a consensus on milk prices in the city.

Another meeting will be held today when the commissioner is expected to fix new prices of milk. Dairy Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Umer Gujjar, talking to The News, said that if the commissioner fixed any prices of retail milk lower than Rs170 per litre, it would not be acceptable to them.

The official retail rates of milk in Karachi is Rs120 per litre. Currently, the milk is being sold in the market at Rs200 per litre, and in some areas it is selling at higher rates. “The commissioner is expected to fix the prices between Rs165 and Rs170, and we will only expect Rs170 per litre,” he said, adding that by February they would again increase milk price Rs20, as the cost of animal fodder and even animals have skyrocketed,” Gujjar said, adding that it had become impossible for the farmers to continue their businesses at the rates fixed by the government.

The prices of petroleum products, he reasoned, had increased manifold, due to which their transportation cost had also increased drastically. “How can we run our businesses at government rates?” he asked.

If the government failed to accept their prices, he said, they had plenty of options, including peaceful protests, blocking het Super Highway, the National Highway, the Mehran Highway and even the Pakistan Railways’ tracks. He said they would also go in litigation against the commissioner.

According to a press release from the commissioner office, the meeting with milk retailers and farmers continued for three hours on Monday. The meeting had representatives of the bureau of supply, livestock, Sindh Food Authority, Karachi additional commissioner Syed Jawad Muzzafar, the deputy commissioners of all the seven districts, officials of consumers’ associations, dairy farmers’ associations, and Karachi Milk Association leaders.

The commissioner directed the milk associations to come up with a plan to fix the prices of milk by Tuesday (today). He said that he wanted to give good news to businessmen, milk sellers and the people of Karachi.

Different associations of milk and government departments gave suggestions to control the milk prices. The commissioner also assured the milk sellers that their just demands would be heard.