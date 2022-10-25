Diwali event to be held at sea today

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Diwali will be celebrated in the sea of Karachi, Pakistan Hindu Council chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani as he spoke to the media on the occasion of Diwali.

He said that at 5pm today (Tuesday), a boat would depart from the Keamari port for a temple in Manora to celebrate Diwali. He added that special boats had been arranged for the media as well.

There would be fireworks in the open sea on the festival of lights, Dr Vankwani said, adding that he was grateful to the Karachi Port Trust and Manora Cantonment Board for their cooperation with the Pakistan Hindu Council to hold a Diwali event in the sea.

He explained that over 500 persons had been invited to the Diwali event at the Manora temple, after which dinner would be served. He said the event would help create a soft image of Pakistan all over the world.