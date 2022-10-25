Political game

Finally, an important wicket has been taken. The ECP has clean-bowled Imran Khan, and it seems that there will be no ‘review’ of the decision. The disqualification of political players is not novel in this part of the world. The Supreme Court has to date disqualified two sitting prime ministers. A good number of MNAs and MPAs have suffered the same legal blow. Now, it is time for Khan to play this game.

The PTI has decided to knock on the door of the high courts. This political climax is resulting in deep uncertainty in the country. Everyone is asking the same question: what’s next? Is Khan out or in?

Sardar W

Karachi